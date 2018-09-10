Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BharatBandh
#GaneshChaturthi2018
#RahulGandhi
#Section377Verdict
#IndiavsEngland2018
#NarendraModi
Home / Entertainment / Jacqueline Fernandez will drive away your Monday blues

Jacqueline Fernandez will drive away your Monday blues

— By Asia News International | Sep 10, 2018 05:16 pm
FOLLOW US:

New Delhi: Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez will surely wipe off your Monday blues with her latest Instagram picture. The ‘Kick’ actor shared two monochrome photos from her laundry day, where she can be seen winking at the camera while flaunting her million dollar smile.

 

View this post on Instagram

 


Laundry Day 🖤 thanks for the company @ayosphoto

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on

Meanwhile, in a follow-up photo, Jacqueline is seen striking a pose with the washing machines.  Dressed in a white crop top and skinny jeans, Jacqueline looks no less than a fashionista in the photo. The actor, who was last seen in Remo D’souza’s ‘Race 3’, will next feature in the Hindi remake of Kannada hit movie ‘Kirik Party’ opposite Kartik Aaryan.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK