Jacqueline Fernandez will drive away your Monday blues

New Delhi: Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez will surely wipe off your Monday blues with her latest Instagram picture. The ‘Kick’ actor shared two monochrome photos from her laundry day, where she can be seen winking at the camera while flaunting her million dollar smile.

View this post on Instagram

Laundry Day 🖤 thanks for the company @ayosphoto A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Sep 9, 2018 at 9:17pm PDT

Meanwhile, in a follow-up photo, Jacqueline is seen striking a pose with the washing machines. Dressed in a white crop top and skinny jeans, Jacqueline looks no less than a fashionista in the photo. The actor, who was last seen in Remo D’souza’s ‘Race 3’, will next feature in the Hindi remake of Kannada hit movie ‘Kirik Party’ opposite Kartik Aaryan.