Jacqueline Fernandez turns showstoppers in this sexy outfit for Blenders Pride Fashion Tour and we can’t take our eyes off it

She was a former beauty queen and Jacqueline Fernandez’s glamorous appearances have often found its way to fashion columns. From sizzling photoshoots to sexy onscreen appearances, the actress has often gone bold when it comes to style. Hence, it doesn’t come as surprise when she left fans awestruck with her latest avatar for Blenders Pride Fashion Tour.

Blenders Pride Fashion Tour fashion show which was recently held in Hyderabad saw Jacqueline Fernandez dressed in a glittery beaded gown with V cross front from Falguni and Shane Peacock couture sans accessories. The bold lip colour as well as winged eye makeup completed her elegant look. The actress, who turned showstopper for the designers, thanked her hair stylist and makeup artist Daniel Bauer for the beautiful look.

Further talking about her latest fashion show, Jacqueline Fernandez also took to Instagram to share a sexy picture of hers from the green room as she further stated, “Second time round and I’m amazed at the style and the versatility of #BPFT Its not just another fashion show.. it’s #MoreThanYouThink Hyderabad get ready to #tastelifeinstyle @blenderspridefashiontour @falgunishanepeacockindia @danielbauermakeupandhair.”

On the film front, Jacqueline Fernandez who is riding high on the success of Judwaa 2 will next be seen with Sushant Singh Rajput in Drive. She is also said to be starring in Salman Khan starrer Race 3, to be directed by Remo D’Souza.