Jacqueline Fernandez stuns with her electrifying performance at ‘Dabangg Tour’ in Atlanta

Jacqueline Fernandez sets the stage on fire with an electrifying performance at the Dabangg Tour 2018 show in Atlanta. The actress witnessed immense hooting and cheering from the audience as she made a smashing entry on the song Yaar Na Mile from Kick.

Jacqueline was looking quite like a diva as she was seen wearing a peacock coloured glittery dress paired with thigh-high boots. She upped the game with a chic like makeup and pleat hairdo accessorised with a headgear. Followed by her solo performance, Jacqueline also grooved to Jumme Ki Raat and I Found Love along with her Race 3 co-star Salman Khan.

Jacqueline took to her social media captioning, “💙 Atlanta #dabangg #worldtour 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 thank you!!! #blessed”.

The actress also grooved to Heeriye from her recently released action franchise Race 3. Dabangg tour will see Jacqueline perform to some of the electrifying chartbusters which will prove to be a visual delight for all the fans out there. The actress will be travelling to different countries during her 21 days Dabangg tour schedule