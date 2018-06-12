Jacqueline Fernandez shares sneak peek into her Dabangg Tour rehearsals

Jacqueline Fernandez who is all set to join Salman Khan for the Dabangg tour shared a sneak peek from the grand rehearsals. The actress who has time and again charmed the audience with her dance numbers has been prepping to steal the show at the much-anticipated dance tour.

Jacqueline Fernandez shared videos of herself grooving to her chartbuster ‘Yaar Na Miley’ from the blockbuster ‘Kick’. Giving a glimpse of her impeccable dancing skills, Jacqueline Fernandez has definitely stirred the excitement of the audience. Usually known for her dancing skills and live performances, Jacqueline Fernandez expressed her nervousness for performing in front of Salman Khan.

The actress said, “Today at the Grand rehearsal for the Da-bang world tour!! I can perform live in front of thousands of people but today presenting my act to @beingsalmankhan @katrinakaif @aslisona @shahdaisy @manieshpaul @sanjayshettyofficial @thejaevents I was the most nervous I’ve ever been!!!! Desperately needed water even before my act began USA & Canada we cant wait to be there performing live for you all!!!! ❤❤❤ 2 weeks to go!!!”.

With only 2 weeks left for the Dabangg Tour, Jacqueline Fernandez along with Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Daisy Shah amongst others is leaving no stones unturned to prep for the tour.

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez is currently gearing up for the release of Salman Khan starrer Race 3. The action thriller will mark the second collaboration of the blockbuster duo after Kick.