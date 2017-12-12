Jacqueline Fernandez opens her first restaurant in Colombo

Colombo: Jacqueline Fernandez is excited about opening her first restaurant in her in her hometown Colombo. The Kaema Sutra restaurant will serve Sri Lankan cuisine.

The Sri Lankan beauty, a popular name in Bollywood, on Tuesday shared on Instagram a photograph of herself along with Dharshan Munidasa, a Sri Lankan chef and restaurateur.

“So excited to announce my first restaurant Kaema Sutra with Dharshan Munidasa is now open in the brand new Shangri-La Colombo bringing you the yummiest Sri Lankan cuisine. See you there,” she captioned the image.

So excited to announce my first restaurant @kaemasutra with @dharshanmunidasa is now open in the brand new @shangrilacolombo bringing you the yummiest #srilankancuisine 🌸🌸🌸 see you there!!! #foodismyfirstlove A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Dec 12, 2017 at 7:32am PST

On the acting front, Jacqueline currently has two films in her kitty — “Drive” and “Race 3”.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, “Drive” also stars Sushant Singh Rajput. “Race 3” stars Salman Khan, Saqib Saleem, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Anil Kapoor.