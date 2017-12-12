Jacqueline Fernandez opens her first restaurant in Colombo
Colombo: Jacqueline Fernandez is excited about opening her first restaurant in her in her hometown Colombo. The Kaema Sutra restaurant will serve Sri Lankan cuisine.
The Sri Lankan beauty, a popular name in Bollywood, on Tuesday shared on Instagram a photograph of herself along with Dharshan Munidasa, a Sri Lankan chef and restaurateur.
“So excited to announce my first restaurant Kaema Sutra with Dharshan Munidasa is now open in the brand new Shangri-La Colombo bringing you the yummiest Sri Lankan cuisine. See you there,” she captioned the image.
On the acting front, Jacqueline currently has two films in her kitty — “Drive” and “Race 3”.
Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, “Drive” also stars Sushant Singh Rajput. “Race 3” stars Salman Khan, Saqib Saleem, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Anil Kapoor.