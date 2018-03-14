Jacqueline Fernandez learns classical dance form Kathak

Jacqueline Fernandez who is known for her dancing capabilities is now busy learning a new dance form. From her hot and sexy avatar of a pole dancer, Jacqueline has transformed into an exquisite Kathak performer. The classical Indian dance form has piqued Jacqueline’s interest as it emphasises on rhythmic foot movements adorned with ghungroo harmonised to the music.

The actress wears churidaars, kurtas and long skirts for her Kathak lessons which she has been busy with for some time now. Although the actress is busy shooting for back-to-back films, she still takes out time to perfect her Kathak moves.

Since Kathak is more about grace and expressions, Jacqueline found it extremely enriching creatively, and that’s what attracted her towards it in the first place. On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez is currently busy shooting for Race 3 alongside Salman Khan.