Jacqueline Fernandez is an absolute favourite on the sets of Race 3

Jacqueline Fernadez who is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Race 3 has been an absolute team player.

The actress who exudes vibrant and chirpy nature is extremely close to everyone on the sets of Race 3.

Jacqueline has always been a favourite co-star be it for Varun Dhawan in Judwaa 2 or Sidharth Malhotra in A Gentleman.

Jacqueline is once again set to share a screen space with Salman, has maintained an amazing relationship with the actor ever since their 2014 superhit movie Kick. This camaraderie is now culminating into another blockbuster Race 3.

The actress not just shares a very good bond with Salman but also Remo Dsouza who has also previously worked with the actress.

Jacqueline has been time and again posting pictures and video on social media right from her Race 3 cast to crew. The actress has always enjoyed her work with everyone present on the sets.

After the box office success of her recent outing Judwaa 2, Jacqueline had thrown a success bash for Race 3 team to celebrate the film’s success.

Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen kicking off some butts in an action-packed avatar in Race 3.

The actress will also be seen recreating the Race anthem track ‘Allah Duhai Hai’ alongside Salman Khan.