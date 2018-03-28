Jacqueline Fernandez is a very graceful and hardworking dancer: Kathak teacher

Bollywood’s complete entertainer, Jacqueline Fernandez is at it again. After treating her audience with her breathtaking pole dance act, the actress has now taken to learning Kathak. While Jacqueline has been seen enthralling by performing western dance styles, this would be the first time that the Chittiyan Kalaiyan girl will be trying out a traditional form of dance.

A few practice sessions under, Jacqueline is all set to ace the Jaipuri gharana style of Kathak under the guidance of her dance teacher Charvi.

Sharing insights into her early practice sessions Charvi shares, “Jacqueline is a very graceful and hardworking dancer. As a performer, she is one person who knows exactly how she needs to deliver the right expressions and movements in front of the audience”

The actress has been concentrating on her footwork and spins, dwelling on the developments Charvi says, “Coming from a non- classical background, she performs the spins with utmost ease”.

Speaking about Jacqueline’s dedication towards the dance form, she shares that even after a tiring day at shoot Jacqueline is fresh and energetic for her Kathak lessons. “She is a very fast learner. She has picked up the dance style so beautifully that she is a treat to watch. One thing about Jacqueline Fernandez is that she is always super excited and enthusiastic to explore finer nuances of the dance form”, concludes the teacher.

Jacqueline is known to be a powerpacked performer, the actress is often seen delivering chartbusters with every film release.