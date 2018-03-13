Jacqueline Fernandez is a pioneer when it comes to recreating iconic Bollywood songs!

As, Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to perform on Madhuri Dixit’s iconic number ‘Ek, Do, Teen’ from Baaghi 2.

Here is the list of the successful remixed version of songs on which Jacqueline has performed.

Jacqueline has over the years delivered a lot of successful remixed versions of songs like Dhanno, Tan Tana Tan, and Oonchi Hai Building. Jacqueline Fernandez has given us a slew of successful remixed songs in the past.

Jacqueline had performed on the reprised version of a song from ‘Lawaaris’ titled ‘Dhanno’ in Housefull. Her song Dhanno had broken all the records upon being unveiled and was loved by the masses.

Jacqueline once again proved her mettle as a dancer when she performed to the tunes of ‘Tan Tana Tan’ from Judwaa 2. The actress left us stunned not only with her dance moves but her beauty as well in the song.

Oonchi Hai Building from Judwaa 2 added another feather in Jacqueline’s cap. The actress was praised for her impeccable dance moves when she recreated the magic of the iconic track, which originally featured Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor.

Whenever Jacqueline has been part of recreated iconic songs the actress has outperformed and delivered justice to the song. Now Jacqueline Fernandez will enthrall the audience with ‘Ek Do Teen’.

Recently the actress was quoted saying,”I feel really blessed that I have been given this opportunity by director Ahmed Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala and masterji Ganesh Acharya. I always knew that I never ever would be able to match up Madhuri Dixit and that’s not even something I am going to even attempt because you can not replicate someone like Madhuri Dixit. There is only one Madhuri Dixit and I know that this is just my tribute to her.”

Since the song has been announced there has been a lot of excitement amongst the audience to witness Jacqueline perform on the song.