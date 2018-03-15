Jacqueline Fernandez had fun designing for MMA Fighters

Jacqueline Fernandez says she enjoyed her role as a fashion consultant to Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighters for the grand finale of the ongoing “MTV Super Fight League”. The finale of the mixed martial arts tournament will be held on Saturday.

“It’s always nice to add a slight glamour to a serious sport like MMA. I was requested by Bill Dosanjh (founder and promoter of the ‘Super Fight League’) to curate a capsule collection of jerseys along with the in-house styling team for the closing night of the league,” Jacqueline said. “I was actually quite excited to work with these talented fighters and I took some styling assistance from my fashion designer friends from the industry,” she added.

Dosanjh feels Jacqueline has an eye for fashion. “It is fantastic when the celebrity co-owners are involved in the micro-management of their respective teams,” he added. Super Fight League, a mixed martial arts tournament, promoted by Dosanjh and British professional boxer Amir Khan, has seen celebrity support from co-owners like Ajay, Randeep Hooda, Jacqueline, Arbaaz Khan and Tiger Shroff.