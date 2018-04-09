Jacqueline Fernandez graces the cover of the latest issue of Stardust!

Rocking and ruling the industry with her performances, the latest issue of Stardust talks about the career graph of Jacqueline Fernandez. The actress looks breathtakingly gorgeous on the cover.

Donning a black top paired with a yellow skirt, Jacqueline Fernandez looks sexy as usual on the cover. With films like Kick, Race 2, Housefull 2, Housefull 3, and Judwaa 2, Jacqueline Fernandez has become the face of commercial cinema. The actress will be next seen in Salman Khan starrer Race 3 and Kick 2.

The sizzling beauty has been touted as the Queen of party anthems owing to the list of chartbusters to her credit. The sizzling actress adds to the songs with her bodacious moves and perfect expressions. The actress has recently wrapped the schedule of Race 3 in Abu Dhabi. The actress will be seen performing high octane action sequences in the film.

Jacqueline’s ‘Ek Do Teen’ from Baaghi 2 has also been a talking point recently, wherein the chartbuster is seen gaining immense popularity amongst the masses. Race 3 will mark Jacqueline’s second Eid release after Kick.