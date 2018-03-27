Jacqueline Fernandez displays her new look in her Instagram story and we’re absolutely loving it!

Jacqueline Fernandez has given us a sneak peek into her new look and we are absolutely lovestruck! The actress in her recent Instagram story was seen with a new haircut and sunglasses.

Jacqueline who is shooting in Abu Dhabi for her action flick Race 3, displayed her bouncy tresses, that make for a perfect summer-ready look. Shooting the video against sunlight, the actress looked dreamlike with honey glazed hair. Sporting her hair length much shorter than she is seen in the recent past, Jacqueline was seen with a messy look complete with curls.

Donning a basic white tee, Jacqueline wore statement sunglasses as she reached out to her audience giving them an update on her injury on the sets of Race 3.

Jacqueline’s new look is in stark contrast her Judwaa 2 avatar where she sported long straight locks. Her Race 3 look comes as a visual delight with the actress looking absolutely stunning!