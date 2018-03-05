Jacqueline Fernandez confirms her presence in Kick 2 alongside Salman Khan

Actress, Jacqueline Fernandez, who was said to have been replaced in Kick 2 says, “if filmmaker

Sajid Nadiadwala has confirmed her presence in the upcoming film, then she will be starring alongside superstar Salman Khan in it.”

Jacqueline worked with Salman in the blockbuster film “Kick” in 2014. There were rumours about Jacqueline not starring in its sequel. However, Nadiadwala put these rumours to rest in an interview last month.

Reacting to it, Jacqueline said, “Sajid Nadiadwala has confirmed them yes, I will be working with Salman Khan in Kick 2. Jacqueline was interacting with media at Super Fight League (SFL), a Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) league, as the brand ambassador of Goa Pirates team. The actress, also a fitness enthusiast, feels happy to bag the opportunity to support the MMA Super Fight League.

Asked whether she thinks Super Fight League will help Mixed Martial Arts to grow, she said, “I think it’s amazing. Honestly, I was not someone who was into MMA or boxing. I did a film called Brothers with Akshay Kumar and Sidharth Malhotra, and they did some amazing action in the film. That’s when I got interested in it. Also, for my physical training, I try to include boxing and kick-boxing, because I realised that it’s such a great sport. It’s gender friendly like girls or boys and men or women can take it up. So yeah, it stands for equality.” She also feels it is a self-defence technique, especially “when you are in trouble”.

Sharing an update on Race 3, she said, “It’s going amazing. We are leaving next week to Abu Dhabi to complete our shoot. I am looking forward to that… just working with Remo (D’souza) and Salman. It’s a great team. I am back to ‘Race franchise with Tips (Producer) and it feels really nice.”