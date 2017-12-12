Jackman wants Iron Man, Hulk, Wolverine to join forces

Hugh Jackman says he would love to see superheroes Iron Man, the Hulk and Wolverine in a film together.However, Jackman, who made his final appearance as Wolverine in James Mangold’s “Logan” earlier this year, said he will never return to play the role again, reports aceshowbiz.com.

During an event for his film “The Greatest Showman”, Jackman spoke about the potential Disney-Fox merger, which would effectively put all the characters of mutant-kind and the “Fantastic Four” under the same studio umbrella as the Marvel Cinematic Universe films.

Jackman said: “It is interesting because for the whole 17 years I kept thinking that would be so great, like I would love to see, particularly, Iron Man and the Hulk and Wolverine together. And every time I saw an ‘Avengers’ movie I could just see Wolverine in the middle of all of them like punching them all on the head.”

The 49-year-old wants to see someone else as Wolverine: “The ship has sailed for me.”