Jackie Shroff’s jaw-dropping ripped physique at 61 is breaking the internet; check out picture

‘Baaghi’ Tiger Shroff shared a jaw-dropping picture of his ‘hero’ and father Jackie Shroff while doing workout. Tiger wrote, “Hope I look like my hero when I’m 60+. Happy Father’s Day to my first and only hero.” He also captioned the image with hashtags ‘dal chaawal diet’ and ‘real Baaghi’ for the post. Jackie’s picture which is blurred is breaking the internet as it has got close to 4 lakh likes. Check out the picture below:

To note, Jackie is one of the only few who is known for his muscular physique, others being Sanjay Dutt and Sunny Deol. And it is really good to see such kind of fitness even at 61 and even younger generation can also take a cue from.

Meanwhile, talking about Tiger, the ‘Heropanti’ actor was last seen in the blockbuster ‘Baaghi 2’, opposite rumoured girlfriend ‘Disha Patani’. He is currently filming ‘Student Of The Year 2’ alongside with Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria.