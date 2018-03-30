Jackie Shroff shares throwback picture with Anil Kapoor from the sets of Ram Lakhan

Jackie Shroff has shared a throwback picture of him with his bestie Anil Kapoor on his Instagram account. The picture is quite old when they were shooting for Ram Lakhan, the picture was taken during the time of shooting of a song. Jackie Shroff (Ram) played elder brother of Anil Kapoor (Lakhan) in the movie. Ram, a principled police officer, gets his wayward younger brother Lakhan on track with many twists and turns.

Bhidu A post shared by Jackie Shroff (@apnabhidu) on Mar 29, 2018 at 12:49pm PDT



It was like nineties memories was brought back and felt like nostalgia.

Speaking about the movie Ram Lakhan it was big hit during that time, and in 2004 Karan Johar announced that he will bring back the film back on big screen with Rohit Shetty and Subhash Ghai. The movie also featured Rakhee, Dimple Kapadia and Madhuri Dixit in the lead.

Talking about Jackie Shroff he was last seen in Sarkar 3 and his upcoming projects are Saaho and J P Dutta’s Paltan. While Anil Kapoor was last seen in Mubarakan and now he is doing a multi starrer movie Race 3 which has stars like Salman Khan and Bobby Deol.