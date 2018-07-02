Jackie Shroff gets an award for fashion icon of the year

Veteran actor Jackie Shroff has always impressed everyone with his vogue and the actor has last weekend received an award for the same.

There’s no denying the fact that Jackie Shroff is effortlessly cool with his style and has set a benchmark with it and the actor won the style icon award last weekend for it.

Jackie looked dapper in a white shirt, black suit and his signature scarf.

A pair of formal shiny shoe with black glairs completed his stylish look.

Jackie is known to be one of the warmest and welcoming Entertainment personalities, he is looked upon by his peers and gen next. An actor who actively has contributed to diverse audience segments and cinema.

The actor also marked his digital debut with a short film Khujli which released earlier this year.

On the work front, Jackie Shroff will next be seen in the trilingual magnum opus project ‘Saaho’ starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor.