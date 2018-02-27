Jackie Shroff credits his director and co-star for winning the best actor award!

Jackie Shroff recently bagged best actor award for his short film Khujli which also had Neena Gupta.

The talented actor received rave reviews for his performance in the short film which is about a middle-aged couple rediscovering their sex lives.

Despite delivering a power packed performance Jackie Shroff has credited his award to his director and co-star Neena Gupta.

Jackie Shroff shared,”I thought I was totally opposite the character that I was being asked to play, But my director Sonam Nair made it very simple for me. So the credit goes to her and Neena Gupta for making my character look so real. Sonam can put life even in stone”

It’s indeed a munificent gesture of Jackie Shroff for crediting his award to his director and co-star and acknowledging their efforts.

Jackie Shroff has been one of the best actors of Bollywood since he started his career in 80’s.

The actor has time again impressed the audience by delivering powerful performance in his films.

On the work front, Jackie Shroff will be seen next in the high scale trilingual ‘Saaho’ with Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor.