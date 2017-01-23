Free Press Journal
Jackie Chan to appear on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’

— By IANS | Jan 23, 2017 01:31 pm
Mumbai: Legendary action-star Jackie Chan will be seen seen promoting his forthcoming multilingual action-adventure comedy film “Kung Fu Yoga” in the upcoming episode of popular comedy show “The Kapil Sharma Show”.

'Kung Fu Yoga' to release on January 28, 2017

Funnyman-actor Kapil Sharma, who hosts the Sony Entertainment Television show, took to Twitter on Monday to announce the news.


“Oh my god. Jackie Chan on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’,” Kapil tweeted.

“Kung Fu Yoga” is part of the three-film agreement signed between India and China during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to India.

The film also stars actress Amyra Dastur and Sonu Sood. It is reported that the Hindi film stars have performed some adrenalin-pumping action sequences in the movie.

Directed by Stanley Tong, “Kung Fu Yoga”, which has been shot in Dubai, Iceland, Beijing and India, is slated to release on February 3.

