Jackie Chan to appear on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’

Mumbai: Legendary action-star Jackie Chan will be seen seen promoting his forthcoming multilingual action-adventure comedy film “Kung Fu Yoga” in the upcoming episode of popular comedy show “The Kapil Sharma Show”.

Funnyman-actor Kapil Sharma, who hosts the Sony Entertainment Television show, took to Twitter on Monday to announce the news.

“Oh my god. Jackie Chan on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’,” Kapil tweeted.

“Kung Fu Yoga” is part of the three-film agreement signed between India and China during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to India.

The film also stars actress Amyra Dastur and Sonu Sood. It is reported that the Hindi film stars have performed some adrenalin-pumping action sequences in the movie.

Directed by Stanley Tong, “Kung Fu Yoga”, which has been shot in Dubai, Iceland, Beijing and India, is slated to release on February 3.