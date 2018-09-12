Jabariya Jodi: Parineeti Chopra binges onto Litti Chokha in Lucknow during the shoot of the film

Parineeti Chopra who is currently shooting in Lucknow for her upcoming film Jabariya Jodi alongside Sidharth Malhotra binges onto Litti Chokha. Directed by debutant director Prashant Singh, the actors Siddharth and Parineeti recently were required to eat Litti Chokha, a Bihari delicacy for the scene while shooting for a special scene in the movie. Parineeti who has shot for three movies in Lucknow before has never tasted Litti Chokha in her entire life.

A source from the sets reveals, “Parineeti has never tasted Litti Chokha and hence was a bit hesitant in the beginning. But once she tasted Litti Chokha she couldn’t stop herself from binging onto it throughout the day of the shoot. Thankfully, the shot was also framed beautifully as the actors were actually enjoying eating the dish and simultaneously shooting for that particular scene.”

Produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shailesh R Singh, the storyline is based in Bihar where the actor plays a man who has made a business of abducting grooms with Parineeti as his childhood love. The duo started shooting for their movie in Lucknow in a start to finish schedule, it’s being shot in the outskirts of Lucknow, recreating the by lanes of Bihar.

The makers are aiming to wrap up the shoot in Lucknow by October-November. And will shot for some portions in Patna.