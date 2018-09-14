‘Jab Jab Phool Khile’ writer Brij Katyal passes away

Mumbai: Veteran film writer Brij Katyal, who penned the story of the Shashi Kapoor and Nanda starrer “Jab Jab Phool Khile”, passed away here on Thursday evening. Sharing the news, writer-director-media strategist and a close associate, Anusha Srinivasan Iyer, told IANS that he was suffering from cancer. Katyal was admitted to the Shanti Avedana Ashram located in Mount Merry, Bandra, where he died.

Iyer said: “Brijji was all of sixteen even as an octogenarian. His energy was infectious. I took my baby steps into writing assisting him in penning his scripts… He was always wanting me to direct, finding producers for me. When my short film ‘Saare Sapne Apne Hain’ traveled to 53 festivals, he was happier than me.”

Katyal also wrote the story of many TV serials including ‘Dillagi’ and ‘Saans’ which was directed by Neena Gupta. Renu Sharan, one of the producers who worked with Katyal, said: “He wrote many scripts for us, the first being ‘Dillagi’. His characters were very real.”