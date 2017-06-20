Jab Harry Met Sejal trail 3: Anushka, Shah Rukh and the ring mystery

‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ third mini trailer is out and we are in absolute love with Shah Rukh and Anushka’s film already. It is all fun and party when a Punjabi guy meets a Gujarati girl. For us, Shah Rukh and Anushka have nailed it in the third trailer. While SRK rants Punjabi, Anushka calmly retorts in a Gujarati accent. Both of them do a hilarious job in their own accents.

The trailer reveals that the two are stranded with each other because of a ring. While Sejal is adamant that she’ll not leave without her ring, Harry seems to be done with this job and wants to end this as soon as possible. However, he sticks to Sejal and the two are on a mission of sorts to get hold of the ring. However, what is this ring? Why are they looking for it? Well, this mini trailer has got us all confused and impatient for the next teaser, which would be out tomorrow.

Check out Harry Met Sejal mini trail 3 here:

What we don’t get is, why Shah Rukh is ranting and giving excuses, yet, it is damn adorable the way he says it! While Anushka patiently listens to his excuses, he smiles, gets irritated and gushes all that same time. Meanwhile, we have seen Anushka as a Punjabi chirpy girl many times, but this time she has really surprised us with her marvelous acting in just few glimpses! And what to say about Shah Rukh, even after so many years in Bollywood, he does all his roles with the same enthusiasm and we cannot help but fall for him every time.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film is scheduled for August 4 release.