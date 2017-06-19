‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ mini trail 2: Anushka shocks Shah Rukh with ‘sexual interaction’

The makers of ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ are unveiling the film’s characters in quite an interesting way. While not much was revealed about Anushka Sharma’s character, Sejal, in the first trail, it gave us a glimpse of her Gujarati accent and her innocent vibe. Meanwhile, the makers have released it second trail, which makes us more familiar with Sejal’s traits.

After Shah Rukh gave us all sort of warnings about his cheapness, trying to shoo Anushka away while highlighting his personality in the first trail, now it was her chance to take the lead. And in this, she has done like a boss. In the latest teaser of ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’, we meet Sejal, a Gujarati girl who has done LLB and knows how to get hold of a situation, since she ‘handles legal family matters’.

In the second mini trailer, Anushka is calm and confident, yet the innocence of her character is evident which takes us back to the first promo which released on Sunday during Champions Trophy final match. But her innocence cannot be taken for granted. She is smart in dealing with such situations too. Sejal drinks, does a sensuous dance, seduces Harry and yes, offers him an ‘Indemnity Bond’ – which is also the title of the second trailer.

Sejal hands an ‘Indemnity Bond’ to Harry saying ‘I have clearly stated that if we ever have a sexual interaction, amounting or not amounting to full intercourse, you are absolved of all legal charges,” which leaves SRK aka Harry in a complete shock. The guy who was showing off his ‘cheap’ mannerism around girls in the first promo, was left stunned giving us a fair idea about Sejal’s power.

Watch the trail 2 here:

SRK and Anushka shared the mini trail 2 on their respective Twitter pages in their own way. Check out their tweets.

Another thing which has left us wondering is why Sejal keeps Harry away from any sort of legal troubles? Is the story about how a guide and a tourist get into a one-night stand sort of thing? Well, the promos have got us all confused. But we hope, with the upcoming trails, we will get more clear about the story of Harry and Sejal.