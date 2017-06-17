Jab Anushka Sharma wished Imtiaz Ali a happy birthday!

New Delhi: Actor Anushka Sharma has ringed in Imtiaz Ali birthday with a special shout-out, giving fans a sneak peek into the birthday boy’s ‘Jab Harry met Sejal’s world.

Sharing a picture of the director with her and Shahrukh Khan, she tweeted, “Happy happy to Imtiaz sir ji !! Thank you for making Anushka meet Sejal ?”.

Happy happy to Imtiaz sir ji !! Thank you for making Anushka meet Sejal ? pic.twitter.com/6tLTd68di3

— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) June 16, 2017



In the photo, SRK as a turbaned Harry, Sharma as Sejal in a glorious Punjabi suit and the director himself strike a pose on a bike.

In the next tweet, the 29-year-old actress shared a snap of the trio with a confused look on their faces.

She wrote, “Plzzzzz explain to the world why you and I are posing with this particular expression along with the birthday boy.”

Plzzzzz explain to the world why you and I are posing with this particular expression along with the birthday boy @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/kxfhPJeEJk



Anushka’s upcoming film ‘Jab Harry met Sejal’ will feature her in a lead role opposite her ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’ and ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’ co-star.

The film is set to hit the theatres on August 4.