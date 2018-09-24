‘I’ve said my piece and moved on’, Shilpa Shetty Kundra after facing racism in Australia

After facing racism at Sydney Airport, Australia, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra has recently released her statement post the incident. She said, “I’ve said my piece and that’s where I want it to end. It was an unpleasant experience, I encountered. I’ve been an actor for far too long and garner a lot of attention, will not make a loose statement for publicity. It’s not my style!”

The ‘Dhadkan’ actress further added, “If I made a statement it was with a lot of thought. The airline has apologised and I am sure has done the needful. Support staff being uncourteous is not acceptable hence expressed my displeasure at that.” While concluding, Shilpa said, “I have many friends in Australia and have visited the country before where the experience was always good. I’ve moved on and don’t like to mull over things in the past.”

On Sunday, Shilpa had shared this news of facing racism on her Instagram account with a long post. A furious Shilpa took to Instagram to narrate the entire story, of how her bag was called oversized to be carried as cabin luggage. The ‘Baazigar’ star further wrote how the ground staff named Mel decided it was “OK” to speak curtly to “brown people.”

“Travelling from Sydney to Melbourne and at the check-in counter met a grumpy #Mel ( that’s her name)who decided it was “OK” to speak curtly to “US” ( Brown people!!)” read her post.The 43-year-old further called out to the airline for the bad behavior of its staff and said that ‘tone cannot change with preference to color.’

“The point is .. This piece is only for #quantas airlines to know and take cognisance .. that their staff must be taught to be helpful and TONE can’t change with preference to #COLOUR .”WE” are NOT #pushovers and they MUST know that being #callous and #Rude will NOT BE TOLERATED”

This is not the first time that Shilpa has faced racism. Earlier too in the reality show Bigg Brother, the actress had faced racism remarks made by co-contestants.