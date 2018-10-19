Iulia Vantur posts heartfelt message for Salman Khan’s pet dog ‘My Love’

A dog is said to be man’s best companion. In fact in today’s world with so many cases of anxiety and depression, people find out their most trusted companion in a dog more than friends and family.

Something similar was in the case of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The actor is known to be very fond of his dogs and treat the animal as a part of family. Therefore the demise of his dog ‘My Love’ is something Salman is facing tough to deal with. The actor through his Instagram shared a post where he stated that his dog ‘My Love’ is no more. Check out the picture below

View this post on Instagram My most beautiful my love gone today. God bless her soul. A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Oct 18, 2018 at 10:12am PDT

And now with so many Bollywood celebrities poring messages for the dog, it seems not only Salman but people close to the Khan family were very fond of ‘My Love’. One of them is Salman’s alleged girlfriend Iulia Vantur. The actress shared a heartfelt condolence message on her Instagram account. Going by the post one can figure out that Iulia was indeed very close to “My Love”. Check out the post below.

Apart from Iulia celebrities like Sonam Kapoor and Sophie Chaudhary also prayed for “My Love” to Rest in Peace.