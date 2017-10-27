‘Ittefaq’ new poster: Sidharth believes justice will be served

New Delhi: Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming crime drama ‘Ittefaq’, on Friday shared a fresh poster of the film.
“I would like to believe justice will be served #IttefaqNov3 #1WeekToIttefaq @sonakshisinha,” ‘A Gentleman’ star tweeted.
The poster features both Sidharth and Sonakshi Sinha playing the victim card.
The tagline of the movie – a remake of Rajesh Khanna and Nanda starrer ‘Ittefaq’ – suggests it will be based on “2 Murders. 2 Suspects. 2 Versions.”
The mystery will unfold on November 3, 2017.