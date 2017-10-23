Ittefaq makers recreate iconic ‘Raat Baaki’ song for upcoming thriller; watch it

The very famous song, ‘Raat Baaki’ from Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor-starrer ‘Namak Halal’ has been recreated for the forthcoming film ‘Ittefaq‘ starring Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead. The track was originally picturised on the late Parveen Babi singing in a hotel. Tanishk Bagchi has done a good job in recreating the song which was composed by Bappi Lahiri originally. Jubin Nautiyal and Nikita Gandhi’s vocals are just perfect in the track.

Visually, the track picturises the film’s genre. The two faces of Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha’s characters are portrayed wonderfully, and both the actors too have done quite well in the song. Sonakshi looks hot in this number. Akshaye Khanna also leaves a mark and we love the background music that plays on his entry in the song.

Watch the Reboot ‘Raaz Baaki’ song here:



The orginal song’s first stanza that ended with Pyaar Se has now been replaced Ittefaq Se. The beats of this reprised version is groovy but the song has been well picturised by not including any dance moves. This thriller has no other songs apart from Ittefaq Se and hence the makers have great expectations from this number. The rebooted version will be created by Tanishk Bagchi along with additional lyrics and vocals by Nikita Gandhi and Jubin Nautiyal. The original was sung by Asha Bhosle along with Bappi Lahiri who also composed the music for the track and it was written by Anjaan.

Interestingly, ‘Ittefaq’ too is a remake of the Rajesh Khanna, Nanda starrer 1969 murder mystery by the same name. Although the new version is different in terms of plot, it is being said that a lot of elements are inspired from its original. The new version is slated to release on November 3.



