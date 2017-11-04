Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#IndiavsNewZealand
#BiggBoss11
#ManhattanAttack
#GST
#NTPCBlast
Home / Entertainment / Ittefaq box office collection: Sonakshi Sinha and Sidharth Malhotra starrer takes home Rs 4.05 crore on Day 1

Ittefaq box office collection: Sonakshi Sinha and Sidharth Malhotra starrer takes home Rs 4.05 crore on Day 1

— By Mamta Sonar | Nov 04, 2017 01:26 pm
FOLLOW US:

ittefaq, ittefaq remake, ittefaq movie, ittefaq 2017, ittefaq movie 2017, ittefaq cast, ittefaq trailer, ittefaq 2, ittefaq sequal, Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha, Akshaye Khanna, ittefaq teaser

Mumbai: Sonakshi Sinha, Sidharth Malhotra and Akshaye Khanna statter ‘Ittefaq’ has hit theatre on Friday and got a slow start at the box office. The day 1 collection on the box office is Rs 4.05 crore.

Ittefaq is a remake of 1969 film of the same name. The remake Ittefaq is helmed by Abhay Chopra.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Ittefaq started slow, but picked up towards evening… Sat + Sun biz growth crucial… Fri ₹ 4.05 cr. India biz.”


The story of the film is revolves around a night when a man is murdered, and Sidharth and Sonakshi are the suspects. Original Ittefaq featuring Rajesh Khanna, Madan Puri, Nanda, and Bindu, is considered one of the best thrillers made in Bollywood.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK