Ittefaq box office collection: Sonakshi Sinha and Sidharth Malhotra starrer takes home Rs 4.05 crore on Day 1

Mumbai: Sonakshi Sinha, Sidharth Malhotra and Akshaye Khanna statter ‘Ittefaq’ has hit theatre on Friday and got a slow start at the box office. The day 1 collection on the box office is Rs 4.05 crore.

Ittefaq is a remake of 1969 film of the same name. The remake Ittefaq is helmed by Abhay Chopra.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Ittefaq started slow, but picked up towards evening… Sat + Sun biz growth crucial… Fri ₹ 4.05 cr. India biz.”

The story of the film is revolves around a night when a man is murdered, and Sidharth and Sonakshi are the suspects. Original Ittefaq featuring Rajesh Khanna, Madan Puri, Nanda, and Bindu, is considered one of the best thrillers made in Bollywood.