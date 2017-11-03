Ittefaq? Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra spotted in same T-shirt at Shah Rukh’s birthday bash in Alibaug

Mumbai: There were rumours that Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra have broken up because Sid get very close to Jacqueline Fernandez during ‘A Gentleman’.

They have also been seen in many parties not talking with each other. However, the entire buzz around their break up was perhaps false. Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra was spotted wearing the same T-Shirt at Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday bash in Alibaug.

Sidharth and Alia along with SRK’s special guests attended the birthday bash. While returning from Alibaug, Alia was spotted with Deepika wearing a white striped T-shirt under a jacket. The interesting thing is the same T-shirt was worn by Sidharth at Alibaug. Of course, it does not mean that Alia wore Sidharth’s T-shirt because he is a well-built person and Alia is shorter than Sid.

But, we wonder whether it was just an Ittefaq or something else?