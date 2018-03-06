It’s True: Dipika Kakar admits converting to Islam post marriage with Shoaib Ibrahim

Former ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ lead actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim got married in Bhopal on February 22. After the marriage, there were rumours that Dipika has converted to Islam. A news portal got the wedding card that had the name Faiza instead of Dipika. While, till now there was no confirmation whether Dipika had converted or not, the leading daily has revealed that she did convert to Islam. And is proud of her decision.

Dipika in an interview with a leading daily said, “It’s true I have done it, but why and when I have done it, don’t think it needs to be talked about. I think it is a very personal matter and I don’t think I need to talk about it openly in front of the media. For the audience and media, we are actors have always shared everything. All our happy moments we have shared with you all, but this I think is a very personal space and I don’t give anyone the permission to enter the space. Definitely, it is true and I am not denying it. I am very happy and proud that I have done it for myself and my happiness. My family was with me in this decision and my intentions were not to hurt anyone. This is my decision.”

Dipika and Shoaib dated each other for years and decided to get married. The couple has been updating their fans updated by posting pictures on the social media accounts.

