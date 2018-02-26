It’s time to end the conspiracy theories about Sridevi’s death

Legendary actress Sridevi passed away suffering a cardiac arrest in Dubai late Saturday night. She was in Dubai with her husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi to attend her nephew Mohit Marwah’s wedding. After the wedding, Boney and Khushi returned to India while the actress chose to stay behind to spend time with her sister Srilatha. Her elder daughter, Janhvi Kapoor, did not attend the wedding as she was busy with her debut film, Dhadak.

According to reports, Boney who had returned to India, went back to Dubai to surprise her with dinner. At around 5:30 pm, the actress was allegedly getting ready for the dinner date before she suffered a cardiac arrest in the hotel bathroom. After she didn’t come out for some time, her husband knocked and then forced open the door to find her lying motionless in a bathtub full of water. He tried to revive and after failing to do so he called a friend and later informed the police. She was declared dead following the arrival of paramedics and police.

While latest reports claim Sridevi was found unconscious on the bathroom floor by her hotel staff. At around 10:30 pm, she called the room service to deliver water and after multiple doorbells when the actress did not attend, the staffer raised an alarm. At around 11 pm, when the staffer broke into the room they found the actress on the bathroom floor. She had a pulse and was rushed to Rashid Hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

Sridevi’s sudden and untimely death has left everyone in shock and there’s been an outpouring on social media with fans, co-stars, media and members of film-fraternity expressing shock, disbelief, and condolences over the death of the actress. Her brother-in-law Sanjay Kapoor shared that the actress did not have any history of heart disease. After the reports of the death of the actress came out, some netizens raised concerns on social media. While some believe exhaustion from wedding festivities might be one of the reasons for health deterioration. While some believe multiple cosmetic surgeries she had allegedly undergone the reason behind her death. Filmmaker Ekta Kapoor shut the trolls up with her response. She tweeted, “Evil ones pls realise one percent ( as fwded as my doc told me) of the population can have a cardiac arrest without any heart condition or any kind of surgery ! It’s destiny not how evil rumour mongers portray!!!”

Evil ones pls realise one percent ( as fwded as my doc told me) of the population can have an cardiac arrest without any heart condition or any kind of surgery ! It’s destiny not how evil rumour mongers portray!!! — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) February 25, 2018

A leading daily published a piece titled ‘We will never know what killed Sridevi’, reads, “Why did the lovely Sridevi die just before her daughter Jhanvi’s debut movie release, just like her bête noire, Boney’s first wife Mona, died a few weeks before her son Arjun Kapoor’s debut release? What could the possible connection be — apart from of course the hapless Boney, widowed twice and left with four children to look after and help groom!” The article further reads, “Was Mona Kapoor’s regret over her broken home so vast that it hung around and took Sridevi in its wake? Was her hurt at being upstaged by Sridevi in her husband’s life so deep that it ensured Sridevi too didn’t stay around long enough? Or is it to do with Boney’s destiny? So many questions…”

An autopsy was conducted and the late actress’ mortal remains are being brought to her home in Versova, Mumbai for final rites by Anil Ambani’s chartered plane. Conducting an autopsy has raised several eyebrows but autopsies on foreign nationals who die in UAE is a protocol there and there is nothing suspicious.

Social media is full of conspiracy theories regarding Sridevi’ death. But is it really necessary? These conspiracies have little regards for the deceased actor and her grieving family. This reminds us of one of the interviews, after her comeback in English Vinglish (2012), when she was asked whether she took the help of cosmetic surgery to look young. She had said, “I want to tell these people that instead of whining and criticising, why don’t you move out of your comfort zone, zip your mouth and slog it out? Then let’s talk! There will be a visible change not just in your appearance, but also in your attitude.”