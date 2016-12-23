Its ridiculous to question the name for Kareena’s baby: Karan Johar

Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar thinks its ridiculous to raise objections on the choice of the name given to Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s new born child.

Kareena delivered a baby boy on December 20 at the Breach Candy Hospital here following which the royal couple christened their son as Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi.

Soon after the name of the baby was announced, people on social media started questioning the name, irking many in the film fraternity.

“It’s such a proud moment for the wonderful family…Saif, Kareena and the entire family. Its their prerogative what they name their son. And it is their decision to what name they want,” Karan told reporters here at the press conference of Jio Filmfare Awards.

“Name is special to the parents, grandparents and the entire family. I completely support the decision to name their son (Taimur) how dare anybody have an opinion about it. Its a name,” he said.

As per reports, Taimur was a founder of the Timurid Empire in Persia and Central Asia and had invaded India in 1398.

The “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” helmer thinks people should be happy as the star couple have turned parents.

“You (referring to people) should have spread love at the moment and felt happy for the couple who have had a blue eyed beautiful baby boy. It’s really ridiculous (controversy around the name). Its their (Saif and Kareena) decision of naming their child and no one else’s prerogative to say anything,” he said.

The filmmaker was however quick to add “having said that Internet is a place where everybody is entitled to have their opinion.”

Kareena’s actor uncle Rishi Kapoor too had blasted out on Twitter for this hue and cry over the name of the baby boy.

Taimur is Kareena’s first child from Saif. The junior Nawab already has two kids Sara and Ibrahim with ex-wife Amrita Singh.