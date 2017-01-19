It’s out! Promotional track of ‘Jolly Good Fellow’ from ‘Jolly LLB 2’

New Delhi: Upcoming Bollywood movie ‘Jolly LLB 2’, the sequel to 2013 hit ‘Jolly LLB’, starring superstar Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi has released its promotional music video ‘Jolly Good Fellow’.

The song depicts Khiladi Kumar as a happy-go-lucky lawyer where he can be seen showing his hilarious dance moves on the peppy number.

The Bollywood actress is also complementing the 49-year-old actor in this video dancing as crazy as Akshay.

The song is sung by Meet Bros, penned by Shabbir Ahmed and written and directed by Subhash Kapoor.

To express his excitement about the song release, the ‘Rustom’ star took to Twitter and wrote, “Had a lot of fun shooting this. I hope you have fun watching it!#JollyGoodFellow releasing sirf 1 ghante mein!”

‘Jolly LLB 2’ is mostly shot in Lucknow.

The film also has Annu Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla, and is slated to hit the theatres on February 10, 2017.