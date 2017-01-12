It’s Out! New track ‘Udi Udi Jaye’ from ‘Raees’

New Delhi: After two dance numbers, ‘Laila Main Laila’ and ‘Zaalima’, the makers of ‘Raees’ have now released a new track ‘Udi Udi Jaye’ for the occasion of Makar Sakranti — the harvest festival.

Also Read : Fall in love again and again with new song from Raees ‘Zaalima’

The song witnesses Shah Rukh Khan grooving to some killer garba moves with his leading lady Mahira Khan, depicting the journey of how they fall in love and get married in the movie.

Sukhwinder Singh and Bhoomi Trivedi have rendered their voice for this song choreographed by Samir and Arsh Tanna.

Expressing his excitement about the new song, SRK, at Dabbu Ratnani’s calendar launch 2017, said the song is full of colours and brings the flavour of Gujarat.

“Since it is a Gujarati character, the song is based on Garba and is an essential part of the film. Rahul Dholakia, the director of the film is from Gujarat and thus successfully created a beautiful atmosphere for the shoot,” he said.

“The song is very interesting and colourful and if people in Gujarat enjoy it on Makar Sankranti, then it would be more fun,” the ‘Dear Zindagi’ star added.

‘Raees’ also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a pivotal role and is slated to release on January 25.