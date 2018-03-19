It’s Official! Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif to pair up for the Biggest dance film directed by Remo D’souza

Varun Dhawan has truly come a long way since his debut in the film industry. He is currently riding high on the rave reviews garnered for his October trailer released recently and is busy shooting for Sui Dhaaga with Anushka Sharma in Chanderi. While the actor has already got his hands full with amazing films in his kitty, here’s adding one more feather in his cap! So, we reported how T-Series and Remo D’souza have teamed up to make a BIGGEST dance film ever made. Now, there is full disclosure on the cast of this magnum opus.

According to the official handle of the production house, Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif have been finalised for the role and this prospect of these two pairing together is making us excited for the film, already. T-Series tweeted, “Bhushan Kumar’s @TSeries & @remodsouza team up for India’s biggest dance film starring @Varun_dvn and #KatrinaKaif. The film also stars @PDdancing @TheRaghav_Juyal , @did_dharmesh and @punitjpathak . The film is slated to release on Nov 8, 2019.”

We have seen Kat setting dance floor on fire too many times and how great it would be to see her match her steps with Varun who is a FABULOUS dancer himself? We have already seen his moves in ABCD 2 helmed by Remo and we are in for this treat again. Varun-Remo have proven to be a DHAMAKEDAAR combo and now, Katrina will be a cherry on the top. Aren’t you excited too? We sure are.

Bhushan Kumar of T-Series spoke about this and revealed that dance and music go hand-in-hand and as a brand synonymous with music, it seemed natural for them to produce India’s biggest dance film. He also said that he is excited to have Remo on board. He further opined that while Varun is a born entertainer and the audience loves his dance moves, Katrina is talented and hard-working and has a mesmerising presence. Katrina also stated that she cant wait to start this journey and make this movie the BIGGEST blockbuster of 2019.