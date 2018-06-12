Its official! Priyanka Chopra confirms relationship with Nick Jonas by meeting his family; see pics

Just when you thought B-Town was handling their broken hearts after Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt hooked up, get ready for another one folks. Desi girl Priyanka Chopra has made her alleged relationship with pop sensation Nick Jonas legit and official.

Proof? Well, Priyanka just attended a wedding this weekend with Nick in New Jersey and, guess what, she met his family too. And if we go by Indian standards of rishtas, the step means some pretty serious affair.

Adding together their appearances since Met Gala 2017, up until being spotted on an airport together, it’s a simple calculation that the two are smitten by each other. Priyanka and Nick walked arm-in-arm at Rachel Tamburelli’s wedding, pretty much like most couples do.

Nick looked just as handsome as always with a clean cut navy blue suit whereas PeeCee rocked a golden yellow wrap dress.

With multiple appearances, do you think Priyanka and Nick will be the ‘it’ couple of 2018? Watch this space for more developments on the same.