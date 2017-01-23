It’s Namaste London for Mishal Raheja

Actor Mishal Raheja, who has been away from TV for a while, is making most of his free time. He is currently globetrotting for work and his passion for photography.

The handsome actor was in London recently for work cum pleasure but had to cancel his plans as he fell sick immediately after landing and spent the entire time in the hotel confined to his room as the doctors recommended strict bed rest.

But when he was on his way to catch a flight back, he changed his mind. “I really needed a break for a long time and was looking forward to the London trip as had a meeting to attend but I fell sick and couldn’t get out of my hotel room.

As I rolled down my window approaching the airport, I knew I just had to stay back. It was breezy and very pleasant, so I asked my chauffeur to turn around the car,” Mishal tells FPJ.

The 34-year-old actor, who was last seen in Ishq Ka Rang Safed, often likes to travel on his own. “I’m far from being a seflie person but I love to capture anything and everything that catches my fancy. London has this charm, this different vibe and makes me happy & I’ve got few amazing shots too,” he adds. Well, we can’t wait for him to return on TV!