It’s May wedding for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle
London: Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle will get married at Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel in May next year. Kensington Palace announced the venue and month of the nuptials in a statement.
Other royal weddings that have been celebrated at the church include that of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, now the Duchess of Cornwall, in April 2005.
Three years later, the son of Princess Anne, Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly exchanged vows in May at the chapel.
Prince Harry and Markle declared about their engagement on Monday. The grandson of Queen Elizabeth II and fifth in line to the throne, Prince Harry got engaged to his American actress girlfriend Markle in London.
Prince Harry (33) and Markle (36) after their marriage, are likely to be called the duke and duchess of Sussex and will be living in Nottingham cottage at Kensington Palace.