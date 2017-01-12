It’s Love In Tokyo for Imtiaz Ali

Remember the final scene in Tamasha where Ranbir travels to Tokyo to meet Deepika, that’s exactly when the director Imtiaz Ali decided to make his next film.

We’ve heard that the maker of unusual love stories, will be collaborating with Japan’s entertainment conglomerate Shochiku to produce a cross culture romance in Hindi titled, Love In Tokyo. We know the title rings a bell in your head. Visuals of the 1966 romantic film featuring Joy Mukherjee and Asha Parekh sure do make an appearance but this one won’t be related to the old film.

It will be shot almost entirely in Japan and will be co-produced by Imtiaz’s Window Seat Films and Shochiku with the director’s brother Arif Ali at the helm. Imtiaz’s first encounter with Japan was while shooting for Tamasha and it fascinated him to know more about its culture.

None of the actors have been finalized as the film is still in its initial stage. The film will be shot in Japan and in Mumbai.