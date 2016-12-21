“It’s hard to find Xmas gift for Arshad”, says Maria Goretti

Rohit Pramar speaks to Maria Goretti about Christmas, preparations for the festival and more…

Christmas is around the corner and several Bollywood celebrities are busy putting up their decorations and dressing the tree. Actress Maria Goretti has also been busy preparing for Christmas. The pretty VJ and mother-of-two has been shopping for gifts but she is yet to find something special for her husband Arshad Warsi.

What does Christmas mean for you?

It means saying goodbye to the year while it still stands. It also means welcoming the New Year with a lot of love, confessions, and forgiveness.

How do you celebrate it?

We first go for the midnight mass. After that we come home and the kids open their gifts under the Christmas tree. We then cut a cake or have little dinner and go out to see what’s happening. The next day we normally cook at home and keep a small get-together for close friends and family.

Have you done your Christmas shopping yet?

No. But I keep collecting stuff for Christmas. So until I have everything I want, I won’t pack the gifts. I have been shopping for them and I recently put together something. I’ve a few close friends and we all pick up gifts for the children so when we meet, we put all our gifts under the tree and the kids open it later.

Have you picked anything special for Arshad?

It’s really difficult to find something for someone who has everything but I will try and figure something out (laughs).

Do you charity as well on Christmas?

Well, I don’t do it on the Christmas day because I am home. But you know I always believe that charity is something that shouldn’t be spoken about. So if you wanna do something, you just do it and that’s about it.

Can you share some recipes with our readers?

I recently baked a Christmas cake for my YouTube channel. There is a stuffed chicken recipe as well. So people can visit my channel because the video explains everything step by step without any difficulty.

Your favourite Xmas food: My mom’s prawn curry.

Favourite carols: There are two Christmas carols I enjoy by John Lennon – So This Is Christmas and Happy Xmas (War is over). I also enjoy Michael Buble.

Favoruite movies: I don’t want watch movies on Christmas.