It’s great to see cultural exchanges between countries: Singer Sean Kingston

by IANS
written by IANS
It’s great to see cultural exchanges between countries: Singer Sean Kingston

New Delhi: Jamaican-American singer, songwriter, rapper and record producer Sean Kingston, who is known for his R&B, pop, reggae and rap songs, feels that, as a country, India has adapted the Western music genre extremely well and he is happy to see so many international singers coming here to perform. He hails it as a great cultural exchange.

“It’s great to see this cultural exchange between the countries which shows us so much talent. Sometimes we come across new talent too,” Kingston told IANS over an email when asked how he finds the cross-cultural exchange of music between India and the West. “It’s great to see people accepting the talent and also motivating others in the industry. Each time we visit countries to perform, we feel like visiting the particular place again with a bang. India as a country gives a lot of importance to artistes like us and I respect that,” he added.

Kingston performed at Lord Of The Drinks, Lower Parel, on Thursday night. His visit to Mumbai is a collaborative effort of the popular talent management company Label and the Lord Of The Drinks team. He will also perform at the nightclub Roar on Sunday.

In a career spanning over a decade, Kingston has collaborated with international artistes like Flo Rida, Justin Bieber, Sean Paul and Soulja Boy. His debut single “Beautiful Girls” hit the number one spot on Billboard Hot 100. He has also won many awards, including Best Reggae Ever Acts in 2007 and Teen Choice Awards in 2007 for his R&B Track “Beautiful Girls”.

Kingston says India is being able to give a platform to many artistes because of the number of music festivals that have mushroomed over the years. “All kinds of artistes — right from Hardwell to Sean Paul and more — have performed here as they have a great fan following. As a country, they (Indians) have adapted the Western music genre extremely well and people are well-versed with all kinds of music — be it commercial, hip-hop, deep house and tropical,” he said.

Kingston says he would love to collaborate with anything related to India and is super excited to visit the country. “The people in India have shown so much love on social media platforms. I am sure there is a lot more in the store when I am going to be performing live. Everyone will love it and will burn the dance floor. You get to build the vibe with you and your people,” he said. Kingston, who is currently working on some new songs which are soon going to be launched, is also looking at collaborating with some of his friends from the industry.

“I keep experimenting with music and each time I try, it gets better. I love innovating with the songs. It’s a blessing… It’s a real blessing. You know it makes me want to go harder and go in the studio and make another hit,” he said

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +Pinterest

The Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) was established in 1986, initially to serve as an information bridge between India and its thriving diaspora in North America. Subjects span politics, foreign policy, strategic affairs, corporate affairs, science, and health. Aviation, energy, technology, environment, the arts, literature, entertainment, social trends, human interest, religion and sports are also extensively covered.

You may also like

Bhopal: Outlaw found dead on MANIT campus

February 20, 2017

India geared up for World T20 semifinal showdown...

March 31, 2016

China deploys bombers, closes part of SCS to assert...

July 19, 2016

‘Padmavati’ controversy is politically planned to destroy freedom...

November 20, 2017

Ujjain: 4 injured in head-on collision of SUV...

February 13, 2017

Hiranandani hospital kidney scam: Big fish eluding police...

July 18, 2016

5 Indian fishermen apprehended by Sri Lankan Navy

October 23, 2018

President Putin ready to provide records of Trump-Lavrov...

May 17, 2017

Now building of Nirmohi Akhara emerges as bone...

March 26, 2016

No shortage of arms for Army, claims General...

November 10, 2017

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.