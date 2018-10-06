It’s all out there, but when there is something, you all will be the first to know: Ranveer Singh on marrying Deepika Padukone

New Delhi: Actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone smartly dodged and laughed away questions surrounding their wedding at a summit here on Friday, quipping how they have been engaged and married several times according to media reports.

The grapevine was abuzz that the two would tie the knot in November, and that preparations were underway. The powerhouse couple made a joint appearance at the 16th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit here when they were asked point blank: “When is the wedding?”

Ranveer took the first plunge to address the question, and said in his inimitable style: “When, where, you are reading that everyday in the news. My sherwani’s colour, the wedding itinerary, the gifts that guests are going to give… Everything is decided. So you know all about it. “Our very enthusiastic friends in the media are not holding back and yeah, it’s all out there. But when there is something, you all will be the first to know.”

Just when he dodged the query, Deepika was asked in a straightforward way: “Was there a November wedding which has now been pushed to early next year?” Deepika, who looked resplendent in a sari, said: “There were many November weddings… By the way, we have as per the media, been married several times.”

Ranveer promptly added: “What all has not happened in our lives. We have been engaged multiple times, and this has been written about with such details that I find it very fascinating… Such creative writing that someone can write a script.”

Later, in the discussion, the two, who have worked together in films like “Goliyon Ki Raasleela – Ram-Leela”, “Bajirao Mastani” and “Padmaavat”, were asked what would be the things they would like to change in each other. While Deepika pointed out Ranveer’s erratic food and sleep habits, Ranveer said he would not like to change anything about her. But as Deepika deduced, they are both “poles apart”.