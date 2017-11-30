It’s a wrap for Varun Dhawan starrer October in Manali

Varun Dhawan, who has had a phenomenal year with his films with Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Judwaa 2, is all set to bring a different story next year with ace filmmaker Shoojit Sircar with October. The film went on floors in New Delhi in the month of September this year and now it has been completed already.

The film’s team finished the shooting in Manali on Wednesday in just 38 days and ahead of schedule. Sharing the wrap-up news along with the crew pictures, Varun Dhawan wrote, “October wraps in November. Will release in April and will stay with you forever.”

A visibly happy Shoojit said, “We are very relieved that we have finished the shoot before time. Since our last schedule was in Manali – the weather would have gotten really cold if there were any delays, but thanks to our fabulous cast & crew we managed to conclude well in time. ”

Talking about working with Varun Dhawan, he said, “I think Varun is very bright. He is trying to open up to different genres. Actors should keep exploring different genres, stories and directors. At the end of the day, you have to challenge yourself and Varun does just that. ”

About debutant Banita Sandhu and the fresh pairing in the film, Shoojit added, “When it comes to the genre of romance, it is always beautiful to see a fresh pairing. Something about seeing their chemistry blossom through the reels of the film, makes you feel a part of their journey from the very beginning. For October, that was one of the main reasons why I chose Banita for the lead role opposite Varun. She had acted in one of my earlier commercials; the ad not just turned out to be really good but we also found the character that we were looking for in her. I’m very happy with her performance as an actor.”

Speaking about the quick wrap, Producer Ronnie Lahiri of Rising Sun Films shared, “It is really nice that we have finished before schedule. It’s been a great team effort & I thank everyone. We have always preferred working backwards- we set a release date and ensure that we wrap the film well in time. We do so not only because it is economically viable, but also because it is our conscious effort to not overload ourselves. We now head to Mumbai to dive straight into the post-production work and gear up to our April 13, 2018 release!”

October which will be a slice of life love story written by Juhi Chaturvedi in which Varun Dhawan will be co-starring opposite debutante Banita Sandhu. The film will release in theatres worldwide on 13th April 2018.

Besides this, Varun Dhawan will soon start prep for YRF’s Sui Dhaaga: Made In India with Anushka Sharma which is also set to release in 2018.