It’s a wrap for Big B’s ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ in Thailand

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan starrer upcoming period action-adventure film ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ have finally wrapped up the shoot in Thailand.

The 75-year-old actor took to his Instagram account and posted a picture of himself “from the wilds and chills of Thailand.”

The image was captioned as, “From the wilds and chills of Thailand after finishing schedule of TOH .. ‘Thugs of HINDOOSTAN ‘ now ready to go back to the warmth of MUMBAI and home ..”

The movie is based on Philip Meadows Taylor’s 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug, about a gang of ‘Thugs,’ who posed a serious challenge to the British Empire in India (then known as Hindustan or Hindostan) during the early 19th century.

The film, which also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Katrina Kaif and Jackie Shroff is all set to hit the theatres on November 8, 2018.