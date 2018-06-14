It’s a wrap for Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra’s Namaste England in London

Ishaqzaade star Arjun Kapoor was in London for the last few weeks, he was shooting for his upcoming film Namaste England with Parineeti Chopra and was chilling with his veeres – Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Anand Ahuja in the British capital, where Sonam celebrated her 33rd birthday recently. Now, it looks like his trip to London has finally ended and is back in India. He recently posted a picture with sister Anushala on instagram and captioned it “I think life’s just better in black and white!” on which Janhvi Kapoor, who is busy with her film promotions, added a point of her own. “And when you’re on your way to get some nalli nihari,” she wrote. Anand Ahuja also had something to say: “The take-over,” he wrote.

Parineeti and Arjun have wrapped there shooting in London, Pari announced the wrap through instagram by posting a picture and captioned it, “Love and laughter in this work-cum-holiday trip in sunny London! It’s been amazing guys. Now time for the next one… over and out”

Arjun and Anushala supported sister Janhvi for her upcoming movie, Dhadak, trailer launch. Along with them whole Kapoor clan posted on their social media accounts and showed their love and support for Janhvi.

Arjun and Anshula are Boney Kapoor’s children with first wife Mona, who died in 2012. Sridevi, who died this February, was Mr Kapoor’s second wife and Janhvi is the eldest of their two daughters. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Dhadak is a remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat and is set to hit screens on July 20.