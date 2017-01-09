“It’s a good time for me”: Priyanka at Golden Globes

Los Angeles: Actress Priyanka Chopra, who made her debut at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards, is glad that she is soon going to be seen in her first ever Hollywood movie “Baywatch” and says “it’s a good time for her”.

The 34-year-old star took to the stage of the star-studded affair along with Jeffrey Dean Morgan to present an award to actor Billy Bob Thornton for best actor in a drama TV series.

Before handing out the trophy, Priyanka, who is popularly known in the West for playing Alex on “Quantico”, was asked about being the first Indian actress to get a leading role in American TV.

To which the actress said, “I think of myself was just an actor and I go where my work takes me.

“I’m really glad that what you said came along with that. But that was never the intention. I’m excited about ‘Quantico’ and I’m very excited about ‘Baywatch’ coming up. It’s a good time.”

Priyanka, who has already presented at Oscars and Emmys, opted for a “hand-embroidered” golden Ralph Lauren gown with a plunging neckline for the Globes.