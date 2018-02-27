It’s a girl! VJ Nikhil Chinapa and wife DJ Pearl blessed with daughter

VJ Nikhil Chinapa, who is right now judging MTV Roadies Xtreme, has become a proud father. Nikhil Chinapa and his wife DJ Pearl were blessed with a baby girl on February 24. Nikhil took to Instagram to announce this beautiful news. He captioned the snap, “She’s fully Coorg + fully Sardarni. #wahecoorg .#Repost @pearls.world”

Pearl too shared a beautiful picture on Instagram and captioned it as, “Our princess is here! Daddy got away easy with just one whack during labour! Baby and Mama are having a giggle watching him recover @nikhilchinapa.”

Well, earlier, Nikhil had told Mumbai Mirror, “I kept thinking about it all these months, wondering how I would react. When it finally happened, it was overwhelming. My friends who are already parents tell me about how your life changes completely but nothing can prepare you for this!”

He further said, “My job gives me freedom in terms of when I can work. Every time I look at my daughter I want to pick her up and play, I’m making the most of these moments.”

Nikhil and DJ Pearl got married in 2006 after dating for 6 years. Congrats to both!