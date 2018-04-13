Free Press Journal
It's a girl! Khloe Kardashian welcomes baby no. 1

It’s a girl! Khloe Kardashian welcomes baby no. 1

— By Asia News International | Apr 13, 2018 10:26 am
Washington D.C.: TV personality Khloe Kardashian and her beau Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player Tristan Thompson have welcomed a baby girl.

The 33-year-old gave birth to her first child in Cleveland, reports E! Online. The ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star announced on social media in December that she was expecting.

The picture showed Thompson cradling her baby bump. “My greatest dream realized,” the caption read. “We are having a baby!”


