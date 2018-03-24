It was crazy, ridiculous: Mahira Khan on being trolled for short dress, smoking with Ranbir Kapoor
Mumbai: Raees actor Mahira Khan has opened up about the viral photo with Ranbir Kapoor where she was spotted with him, hanging out on a street of New York in September last year. While talking on BBC World News’ ‘Hardtalk’, she recounted how it became a national topic and debate, she said: “That was the first time in my entire career that I was caught up in a so-called controversy and it was strange because there were so many things in that. One, obviously you feel violated, you are in a personal downtime moment and someone has just photographed you.
On being trolled for wearing short dress and smoking cigarette, she added, “Obviously there was an uproar, because here I was, someone who is extremely loved in Pakistan, and they sort of keep me up on this pedestal you know, they treat me with a lot of love and a lot of respect. And there are certain things I didn’t realise that they don’t want to see me do. At that point yes, it was crazy honestly because it lasted for a while… It was crazy, it was ridiculous.”
On the work front, Mahira Khan is currently busy with her upcoming films ‘Saat Din Mohabbat In’ and ‘Maula Jatt 2’.